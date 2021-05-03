Urdu, Pashto writer Zubaida Firdous dies

PESHAWAR: Veteran Urdu and Pashto writer Zubaida Firdous aka Zubi passed away at a local hospital after protracted illness, family sources said on Sunday.

She was 63. A large number of people, poets, writers, and locals attended her funeral prayers. She left behind a son and a daughter to mourn her death. Different literary and cultural organizations have condoled the sad demise of Zubaida Firdous and termed her death an irreparable loss to Urdu and Pashto literature and her family at large.

She used to take part in radio and TV shows and social gatherings.

Being a prolific writer and rights activist, she was recipient of several awards and certificates for her literary, cultural and social services.

She was affiliated with different organizations for the last three decades and contributed her columns on a variety of issues to literary Urdu magazines and Pashto weeklies and dailies.

Owing to her illustrious social services, she had won a peace award twice from Khushal Khan Khattak Literary Jirga.

According to her family members, she left behind unpublished manuscripts of her poetry, fiction and columns on a wide range of topics. Zubaida Firdous also served as senior vice-president of Da Khwendo Adabi Lakhkar (KHAL), Peshawar.