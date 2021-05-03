Action against profiteers expedited

PESHAWAR: The district administration claimed to have arrested 1365 shopkeepers and imposed Rs2.7 million fines for overpricing during Ramazan.

The administration said that on the directives of the Peshawar High Court, the administration expedited the action against profiteers and inspected 6091 businesses.

It said that during the action, 296 shops were sealed 558 butchers, 187 milk sellers and 620 other shopkeepers were arrested.

The administration said that officials visit fruit and vegetable markets at dawn and issue the rate lists and later implement these rates across the district.