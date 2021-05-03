Stolen ghee seized from Mansehra warehouse

MANSEHRA: A joint team of the district food department and police has seized a huge quantity of the subsidised ghee dumped at a warehouse in the Shaukatabad area of the district on Sunday.

Led by the Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan, the team raided a warehouse and seized a large quantity of the Utility Stores Corporation’s stolen ghee.

“We have sealed the godown and launched an inquiry to nominate the accused who stole the ghee in the FIR,” said Sultan.

He said that during such raids carried out by the officials of the district administration, district food department and police, a huge quantity of the ghee, sugar and wheat flour was seized and those involved in it were arrested since the start of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, the residents of Siran valley have lauded the health department for administering the Covid-19 vaccine at the government mental hospital in Dadar.

Speaking to reporters, they said that earlier they were compelled to move to such vaccination centres established in other cities.

“Since the start of Covid-19 vaccination at this health facility, people of the entire Siran valley are benefitting from it,” said one of the residents.