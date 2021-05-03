Hamza slams govt for price-hike, unemployment

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Central Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz has said that swift measures should be taken against uncontrolled inflation and unemployment in the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the government had failed to provide any relief to the poor. He said the sale of substandard goods and their high prices in the name of cheap bazaars was a serious joke with the fasting people.

“There is chaos all over Pakistan, especially in Punjab. The economic murder of people is continuing and the government is playing the role of a silent spectator,” Hamza said, adding that shortage of vegetables, fruits and groceries and their sale at exorbitant prices during the holy month was cruelty.