PM chairs meeting on budget strategy

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting under Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday discussed in detail the country's economy, strategies to curb inflation and development plans for the coming financial year.

The forum was informed that the upcoming budget would be a development budget with focus on increasing growth. The prime minister directed that special attention be given to development projects in the forthcoming budget. He said that development projects should be finalised keeping in view the needs of the people as well as ensuring completion of ongoing projects. The prime minister directed that along with development projects, special attention should be paid to curb inflation. The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Timur Saleem Jhagra and related high officials.

The meeting sought suggestions from the senior leadership of the party regarding the forthcoming budget and it was informed that the budget for the next financial year will be development-oriented in which the focus will be on increasing the growth rate. In the next financial year, development projects will be further accelerated and new projects will be launched which will increase economic activities, create numerous employment opportunities, increase the volume of GDP and revenue.

The meeting was informed that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the economy of the world, but due to the comprehensive policies of the government, the wheel of the national economy is moving. It was shared that the rate of revenue before the recent smart lockdown had almost doubled since April last year. The prime minister was also briefed on the comprehensive strategy for curbing inflation.