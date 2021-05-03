International sports bodies support national associations

ISLAMABAD: As the fierce criticism of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination's (IPC) plan for establishing an Independent Election Commission is likely during the virtual meeting of the Pakistan Olympic Association's (POA) General Council today (Monday), at the same time all the recognised international sports bodies have vouched for independent working of the subordinate (member) associations in each country.

A thorough research by 'The News' correspondent regarding the sovereignty of each sports association in accordance with the international laid down rules revealed total independence for these member associations in their working as well as making rules in accordance with the Olympic Charter. The sports federations working in each country have clearly been asked not to tolerate any outside pressure and not to compromise on its working.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has instructed its subordinate (member) units not to bow against any pressure from outside.

“A body from outside the Olympic Movement interference with the autonomy of the Member, in respect of its operations and/or its composition or otherwise (and in such circumstances, the FIH may ask the IOC to suspend the corresponding NOC).

The Olympic Movement is composed of three main constituents -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Sports Federations (FIH) and the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and as defined in the Olympic Charter.”

World Archery Federation's clauses regarding outside interferences in its working, says: “Member Associations must manage their internal affairs with total independence and ensure that no third party interferes in their operations. They must remain autonomous and resist all political, religious, and financial pressure that may infringe their commitment to abide by the Constitution of World Archery. Any external form of interference or attempt to interfere must be reported to World Archery. Member Associations must make provision for an election or interim appointment system that ensures complete independence of the Membership Associations vis-à-vis third parties.”

Badminton World Federation's clauses regarding interferences from outside say: “Members must manage their internal affairs with total independence and ensure that no third party interferes in their operations. Members must remain autonomous and resist political, religious, and financial pressure which may infringe their commitment to conform to the federation's constitution. Any external form of interference or attempt shall be reported to the World Federation.”

FIFA that has already imposed suspension on Pakistan clearly stressed on the member countries to work independently and avoid any form of political interference.

The International Golf Federation (IGF) instructions for member countries are: “The IGF member shall be autonomous; it shall be organised and governed in accordance with its constitution, bylaws, policies and statutes of the parent body.”

International Karate Federation on maintaining the independence of member units and seeking affiliation say: “National federations wishing to be recognised by and subsequently affiliated to the WKF must be an independent organisation in their own country. The president and the other members of the Executive Committee of a national federation must be democratically elected and hold the citizenship of their own national federation country. Governments or other public authorities shall not designate any members of a national federation. However, a national federation may decide, at its discretion, to elect as member representatives of such authorities.”

World Rowing Federation's clauses on maintaining independence say: “A member federation shall be autonomous; it shall be organised and governed in accordance with its Statutes. When World Rowing determines these principles are being compromised, it may take any appropriate measures. World Rowing shall otherwise respect the autonomy of Member Federations.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) -- the governing body of shooting says: The ISSF intends to develop, promote and protect the Olympic Movement, to observe the provisions of the Olympic Charter of the IOC and to recognise the decisions of the IOC.