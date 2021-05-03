Sri Lanka’s Covid fundraiser cricket match hit by virus

COLOMBO: A charity cricket match in Sri Lanka aimed at raising money to help fight the coronavirus pandemic was cancelled Sunday as a former Test captain tested positive, the country’s governing body for the sport said.

The T20 match was due to be played on Tuesday at Pallekele, a day after the final day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“The Charity Match... between the Sri Lanka Greats XI and Team Sri Lanka will not go ahead as planned due to the prevailing health situation in the country,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement. Officials said the decision was taken after Upul Tharanga, 36, tested positive for the virus. “Sri Lanka Cricket also took into consideration the safety of the players,” SLC said.