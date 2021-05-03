Scholar highlights Afghanistan’s role as future energy corridor

PESHAWAR: Aamir Khan Afridi, a Ph.D. scholar at the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar has successfully defended his thesis and was declared eligible for the award of a doctorate degree.

Online public defense of his PhD dissertation was held the other day. Aamir Khan did his thesis on: “An analysis of Post 9/11 political-economic influences of India and Pakistan on Afghanistan (2001-2018)”.

His supervisor was Dr Minhas Majeed Khan of the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar.

Dr Tasawwar Baig, Associate Dean, Director, International office of the Karakoram International University, and Dr Zahid Anwar, Director China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, served as his external examiners.

The researcher in his study has said that the frequently changing geostrategic situation in Afghanistan since 9/11 has multifaceted challenges for India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan’s rivalry is projected in Afghanistan which has become a new ground for the enduring and long-lasting strategic and security competitions between the two countries. The researcher believes that Afghanistan is essential to both countries’ security-insecurity, and power projection with the aim to maximize their influence.

The divergent interests of both the states make economic integration and cooperation between them less likely because of the fears to marginalize their interests that caught the two states in a zero-sum game, he argues.

The scholar opines that for both the states, Afghanistan and its internal security dynamics are a matter of their interests and policies. Both states are various tools to advance, protect, and promote their interests in Afghanistan.