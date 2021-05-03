Senior citizens asked to get vaccinated

TANK: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ihsanullah Bhittani on Sunday urged senior citizens aged 50 and above to visit the corona vaccination centre set up here in order to get vaccinated.

He said the corona vaccination centre would stay open on Sunday too.

He said the third wave of the corona was becoming dangerous so the people must follow corona SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said it was imperative to follow the precautionary measures as prevention was better than cure.

In the current situation, it is our national responsibility to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said Dr Ihsan Bhittani.