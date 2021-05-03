KP plans to launch ration card scheme

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the KP government is planning to launch a ration card scheme on the analogy of Sehat Card with the aim to provide free ration to the vulnerable segments of society.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of female members of KP Assembly. Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, Member Provincial Assembly Sumaira Shams, led the delegation, said an official handout.

The women members of the assembly apprised the chief minister of the public issues in their respective areas and he assured that steps would be taken on a priority basis to resolve all their legitimate issues, adding a special meeting of the parliamentary party would be convened soon after the Eid to devise a strategy to resolve all those issues.

Talking to the delegation Mahmood Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was truly a people-friendly government that always thought of the poor people and took practical steps for their welfare.

He said under the ration card scheme, monthly ration would be provided to deserving and needy families. He believed the initiative would prove to be a milestone to materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a welfare state.

Mahmood Khan issued directives to the officials of the relevant departments on the spot for resolving some of the urgent public issues identified by the MPAs. He termed the role of women MPAs as of vital importance for resolving public issues, and assured that they would be taken on board at every level.

The chief minister said the KP government was working on a comprehensive plan to strengthen the health service delivery system on sound footings and work was underway to set up major hospitals in all four regions of the province under public-private partnership, adding with the establishment of such hospitals, quality health care facilities would be available to the people of the province at the local level.

He said that despite the difficult financial situation due to the prevailing corona situation, the government would not compromise on public welfare schemes in next year's budget and maximum possible relief would be given to the poor segment of society.

Mahmood Khan urged the women MPAs to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the implementation of corona standard operating procedures in their respective areas.