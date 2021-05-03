‘KP Zakat body distributing over Rs150m among families’

MANSEHRA: District Zakat committee has started distributing an amount of over Rs150 million among the deserving families, madrassa students and girls for their dowries.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the Guzara allowance, dowry and scholarship funds from Rs60 million to Rs150 million and released this amount to the district Zakat committee for distribution,” Jabran Malik, the chairman of the district Zakat committee, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that under the Guzara allowance, Rs12000 each was being distributed among 10,000 deserving families in the district. “We will ensure that funds released by the government under different heads could be distributed among the deserving people before Eidul Fitr,” Malik said. He said it was happening for the first time that an amount of Rs4 million was being distributed among madrassas across the district. He further said that because of the efforts of the Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati, the dowry funds were increased and its distribution was also started.

“As the government transferred funds in our bank account, we started distributing Guzara allowance among the deserving families so they could spend this money on their Eid necessities,” said Malik.