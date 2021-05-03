Lesco lodges FIR against housing society over power theft

LAHORE: A special team of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) lodged an FIR against a housing society after unearthing direct supply through illegal transformers.

According to Lesco’s superintendent engineer Rashid Khan, during further checking it was observed that they also enhanced capacity of transformers illegally from 100 KVA to 200. During removal of equipment, a clash broke out and staff of housing society kidnapped the Lesco raiding team. In the meanwhile, police was called to maintain law and order. The police team after reaching the crime scene recovered the Lesco team and also removed the equipment.

According to Lesco officials, housing society have nine temporary transformers connections and defaulter of Rs5.46 crore. As many as three FIRs have been registered on account of theft of electricity and kidnapping of Lesco officials against the housing society owners, security in charge and private electricians.