Cops flayed for flouting SOPs

PESHAWAR: Following the registration of a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister for not following SOPs during an iftar, many on social media are criticising the police gatherings held in the last many days without caring about social distancing rules. The people asked as to how such cops can take action against the people for violation of SOPs if they were not doing the same. However, some people defended the cops, arguing they had to remove mask to break the fast. A video of cops went viral on the social media in which the law-enforcers were seen without facemasks.