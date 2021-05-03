close
Mon May 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 3, 2021

Cops flayed for flouting SOPs

National

BR
Bureau report
May 3, 2021

PESHAWAR: Following the registration of a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health minister for not following SOPs during an iftar, many on social media are criticising the police gatherings held in the last many days without caring about social distancing rules. The people asked as to how such cops can take action against the people for violation of SOPs if they were not doing the same. However, some people defended the cops, arguing they had to remove mask to break the fast. A video of cops went viral on the social media in which the law-enforcers were seen without facemasks.

Latest News

More From Pakistan