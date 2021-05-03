tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s emotional reaction to the horrific Covid-19 situation in India is based on humanity. In the time of a pandemic, the most important thing is to show solidarity with the countries and people affected by the pandemic. With their love and empathy, Pakistanis have shown that they are a peace-loving nation and don’t hate India.
It is hoped that this gesture of love will help reduce the bitterness between the two countries and allow them to build a peaceful relationship which is based on mutual interests. However, permanent peace and good relations can only be established after the resolution of all long-standing issues and conflicts including the Kashmir dispute.
Mehran Ali Tipu
Lahore