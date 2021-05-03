Real Madrid patience pleases Zidane in win over Osasuna

LONDON: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was pleased with the patience his side showed as they beat Osasuna 2-0 to bring the gap between them and LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid back down to two points.

Eder Militao broke the deadlock at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium with a 76th-minute header and Casemiro added a second goal four minutes later.Unsuccessful attempts from Real before the break had included Eden Hazard and Militao, twice, being denied by saves from Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. “I have very good feelings,” Zidane said in his post-match press conference according to Real’s website.

“We have had many occasions in the first half to score a goal and when that happens you can get angry and stress a bit, and in the end it didn’t happen to us. We continued playing, we have had patience to continue with what we were doing and then the goal came.”

The victory for second-placed Real came after Atletico had gone five points clear earlier on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Elche. Third-placed Barcelona, three points behind Real, are at Valencia on Sunday, and Sevilla, a further point back in fourth, host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Zidane added: “We are in the fight with four games to go. We are going to fight to the end. I’m not telling you we’re going to win, but we’re going to do everything we can to try. That I guarantee.”Real’s next game is Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Chelsea, which the teams head into having drawn 1-1 in Spain.