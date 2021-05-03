Protests held for release of Kashmiri prisoners

LONDON: Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, organised demonstrations in Birmingham, Leeds and Southampton against the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and demanded immediate release of all political prisoners of the held valley.

According to a statement, protesters were deeply concerned by the continued detention of thousands of Kashmiris who have been held in various jails in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India before and in the aftermath of the events of August 5, 2019.

It said an estimated 4,000 to 13,000 people, including women and elders, had been detained since August 5, 2019.Addressing the protesters in Birmingham, President TeK Fahim Kayani, Gilbert from Stop the War Coalition and others expressed their concern over India’s treatment with Kashmiri political prisoners.

TeK central leaders Sardar Waseem Feeroz, Malik Shafiq and Dr Imtiaz Khan led a protest in Leeds, while Ch Ziarat Hussain and Qazi Aftab Ahmed led a protest in Southampton.

The protestors chanted pro-freedom slogans and condemned illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and urged the United Nations to play its role for immediate release of all Kashmiri prisoners whose lives were in danger due to alarming situation of Covid-19 in India.