Berlin police slam ‘unacceptable’ May Day violence

BERLIN: Nearly 100 police officers were injured and over 300 people arrested after May Day rallies in Berlin descended into "unacceptable" violence, police and local authorities said on Sunday.

Around 30,000 people from across the political spectrum took part in several marches in the German capital on Saturday as part of the traditional Labour Day workers’ rights demonstrations.

Most of the demonstrations passed off peacefully, police said. But the mood darkened in the evening after police pulled far-left "black bloc" protesters out of the crowd for not adhering to pandemic hygiene regulations such as social distancing.

Along with thousands of others, they had been marching in the "Revolutionary May Day" demonstration to protest against racism, capitalism and rising rents in the city. Heavy scuffles ensued, with protesters throwing glass bottles and stones at police and setting dustbins and wooden pallets ablaze in the streets. At least 93 officers were injured in the clashes, Berlin’s interior ministry said, and 354 people were detained.