Iraqi police questioned after prisoners escape jail

BAGHDAD: Iraqi police were questioned on Sunday after 21 prisoners escaped jail, the latest breakout to highlight failings in the country’s security system.

Ten of the escaped prisoners, all convicted on drug and terrorism charges, had been recaptured by Sunday afternoon after a manhunt was launched at dawn. The interior minister immediately "ordered the confinement to the barracks of all officers and police" at Hilal district prison in Mouthanna province 300-km south of the capital Baghdad, while an investigation into the escape was carried out.