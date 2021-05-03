Turkish police capture key Islamic State figure

ANKARA: A senior figure in the Islamic State group described as the slain leader’s "right-hand man" has been captured by police in Istanbul, local media reported on Sunday.

Officers detained the Afghan man, whose codename is "Basim", during a joint raid with Turkish intelligence agents in the Atasehir district on the city’s Asian side. IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in 2019 in a US special forces raid carried out with the help of Kurdish fighters in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib. Turkish media reported that the man captured had helped Baghdadi hide in Idlib.