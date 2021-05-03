Over 600 migrants returned to Libya

TRIPOLI: More than 600 migrants hoping to reach Europe from Libya have been stopped since Friday, the navy said, as the International Organization for Migration warned Libya was "not a safe port".

Three groups of illegal migrants were intercepted at sea on Friday and Saturday by Libya’s coastguard and units in charge of securing ports, the navy said in a statement, released overnight Saturday to Sunday.

It said the 638 people were mostly citizens from sub-Saharan African nations trying to reach Europe, and they were brought to a naval base in the capital Tripoli ahead of handing them over to an anti-immigration squad run by the interior ministry. The navy said a first group of 334 migrants, who were on board four inflatable boats, were "rescued" on Friday.