Over 600 migrants returned to Libya

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: More than 600 migrants hoping to reach Europe from Libya have been stopped since Friday, the navy said, as the International Organization for Migration warned Libya was "not a safe port".
Three groups of illegal migrants were intercepted at sea on Friday and Saturday by Libya’s coastguard and units in charge of securing ports, the navy said in a statement, released overnight Saturday to Sunday.
It said the 638 people were mostly citizens from sub-Saharan African nations trying to reach Europe, and they were brought to a naval base in the capital Tripoli ahead of handing them over to an anti-immigration squad run by the interior ministry. The navy said a first group of 334 migrants, who were on board four inflatable boats, were "rescued" on Friday.