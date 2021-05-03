close
Mon May 03, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2021

Three wounded as ‘drug peddlers attacked by rival gang’

Karachi

Three people who were allegedly part of a drug gang were wounded on Sunday after they were shot by a rival gang in the Pak Colony area.

According to police, the injured persons told them that they were sitting in a street in the Old Golimar area when unidentified persons arrived and opened fire on them. Three people were wounded as a result of the firing and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The injured persons were identified as Sarfaraz, Ali and Javed. Police said the injured persons belonged to a gang of drug peddlers and they were attacked by a rival group of drug peddlers. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

