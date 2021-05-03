Actress Hira Mani robbed outside her house

Pakistani television star Hira Mani was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight outside her house in Defence Housing Authority on Sunday.

CCTV footage of the robbery shared by the actress on her Instagram showed the actress along with two children parking her car in the driveway when two armed motorcyclists approached her and robbed her of her expensive items.

Upon receiving information, police reached her residence and recorded the statement of her guard. Police said the CCTV footage had been obtained and they were trying to trace the suspects with its help. Further investigations are under way.

Man commit suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the Bin Qasim area on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place at a house located in Phase I, Shah Town within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station.

Reacting to the information, police and rescuers reached the house and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased person was identified as 40-year-old Iftikhar, son of Haji Rafiq.

Police said that the family of the deceased told them that he had committed suicide by shooting himself over family disputes. Further investigations are under way.