When the country was hit by the first wave of the virus, many people didn’t believe in the existence of the virus. However, these people followed SOPs. Even though the third wave of the virus is deadlier, nobody is following SOPs. People are attending funerals of people who died after fighting Covid-19. No one wears a face mask to minimise the risk of getting infected. Last time, the healthcare staff followed the government’s guidelines about a Covid-19 patient’s funeral. Now, no one is keeping an eye on how the relatives of the patient are handling his body.

Pakistan is reporting an average of almost 5,000 cases. Last week, the country reported 201 deaths – the highest single-day fatalities. It is the responsibility of the authorities to educate people about the importance of scheduling funeral services in accordance with the government’s guidelines.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali