Laudable efforts

On April 30, China reported 13 new Covid-19 cases. On April 29, it reported 20 new cases. The country has a population of close to 1.4 billion. Last year, in January, China was the epicentre of the virus. It is laudable that within a span of a year, the country has tackled the situation in an efficient manner.

India, Pakistan and other Asian countries should look at China to learn how they can control the situation in a timely manner.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi