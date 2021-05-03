close
Mon May 03, 2021
May 3, 2021

Emotional reaction

Newspost

 
May 3, 2021

Pakistan’s emotional reaction to the horrific Covid-19 situation in India is based on humanity. In the time of a pandemic, the most important thing is to show solidarity with the countries and people affected by the pandemic. With their love and empathy, Pakistanis have shown that they are a peace-loving nation and don’t hate India.

It is hoped that this gesture of love will help reduce the bitterness between the two countries and allow them to build a peaceful relationship which is based on mutual interests. However, permanent peace and good relations can only be established after the resolution of all long-standing issues and conflicts including the Kashmir dispute.

Mehran Ali Tipu

Lahore

