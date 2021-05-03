Safety first

This refers to the letter ‘Stay at home’ (April 29) by Anthony Sahotra. One agrees with the writer that we have failed to follow SOPs. However, one doesn’t agree with the writer when he says that we must stay at home. There are many people who can’t stay at home because they have to go out to find work so that they can feed their families.

In this time of high inflation, it is tough for people to afford daily meals. The government, too, hasn’t come forward to help the poor. People cannot afford a lockdown. The only way to deal with the situation is to follow SOPs. Also, the government should take every possible step to vaccinate people.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat