Human rights chief warns Poland becoming ‘undemocratic’

WARSAW: Polish human rights chief Adam Bodnar criticised the EU for its slow response to the government’s rule of law violations, warning in an interview that Poland risked becoming "undemocratic".

The ombudsman told AFP that the governing populists were "trying to incapacitate or take over additional power mechanisms one by one".

The 44-year-old law professor spoke to AFP this past week in the wake of a ruling from the Constitutional Court in April which ordered him to quit his post within weeks.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party, in power since 2015, "marginalises the role of parliament, has in large part brought to heel the Constitutional Court, the prosecutor’s office, public media, as well as certain judicial institutions," he said.

The European Commission has for years tried to bring Poland -- and its ally Hungary -- back into line with what it considers democratic norms. Bodnar said the EU executive’s responses had resulted in positive changes in Poland in the past but noted a shift since Ursula von der Leyen became European Commission president in 2019.