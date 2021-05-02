Storm kills 11 near Shanghai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHANGHAI: At least 11 people were killed and over a hundred injured after a violent storm battered a town close to Shanghai, Chinese authorities announced on Saturday.
Nine crew members from a fishing boat that capsized during the gale on Friday evening were still missing after two others were rescued. Strong winds pounded Nantong, a town of 8 million on the north bank of the Yangtze River.