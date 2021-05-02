close
Sun May 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 2, 2021

Storm kills 11 near Shanghai

World

AFP
May 2, 2021

SHANGHAI: At least 11 people were killed and over a hundred injured after a violent storm battered a town close to Shanghai, Chinese authorities announced on Saturday.

Nine crew members from a fishing boat that capsized during the gale on Friday evening were still missing after two others were rescued. Strong winds pounded Nantong, a town of 8 million on the north bank of the Yangtze River.

Latest News

More From World