Belgian police fire tear gas at anti-lockdown protesters

BRUSSELS: Belgian police fired water cannon and tear gas as they moved in on Saturday to clear a crowd of several hundred gathered in a park to protest anti-virus lockdown rules.

The defiant, mainly young crowd had assembled for the so-called "Boum 2" protest, organised online, as a follow up to an action that was broken up last month.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo had urged the crowds to stay away, and hundreds of officers were deployed before the order to clear the park was given

AFP reporters in the Bois de la Cambre, a large park in the city, saw fireworks set off and some missiles thrown before police moved in.

"We see that health measures are not being respected," police announced on Twitter, after drones equipped with loudspeakers called for masks and distancing.

"Brussels police will proceed to clear the area," the tweet read. AFP reporters in the park did not hear an order to disperse.

As the clearance operation began there was little immediate sign of violent resistance from protesters but a dustbin was set on fire as the crowd retreated.

"We´re here to protect our freedom. Masks? I don´t wear them anymore. I want to be free," said an 18-year-old high schooler from West Flanders, outside the city.

As police cars and armoured trucks with water cannon rolled onto the grass close to the heart of the gathering, the merry-makers chanted: "Freedom, Freedom."

A helicopter and a drone hovered overhead, but the protesters´ music all but drowned out police demands for masking and social distancing.

Belgium is under its second national lockdown as a coronavirus prevention measure and bars and restaurants have been shut since late October.

Meanwhile, surge testing is to be deployed across parts of east London after several cases of the South African and Brazilian variants were detected.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said NHS Test and Trace was working with Tower Hamlets council to provide additional testing and genomic sequencing in targeted areas within the E1 postcode from Sunday.

It follows the identification of “several” confirmed cases of the variant B.1.351, first seen in South Africa, and the P1 variant, first identified in Brazil.

The department said all the confirmed cases were self-isolating and that there were no links between the new cases and the cluster of cases recently identified in the south London area.

Everyone aged 11 and over who lives, works or is educated in these postcodes is being encouraged to take a test when invited, whether they are showing symptoms or not, the DHSC said.

The World Health Organization has listed Moderna’s Covid vaccine for emergency use, the agency said, the fifth to be given the status meant to expedite countries’ own approval of shots.