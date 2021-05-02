close
Sun May 02, 2021
AFP
May 2, 2021

Over 200 migrants arrive in Sicily on rescue ship

MARSEILLE: More than 200 rescued migrants, half of them unaccompanied minors, disembarked from the Ocean Viking humanitarian ship at an Italian port on Saturday, the charity that runs it said.

SOS Mediterranee also issued a desperate plea for Europe to intervene to save those trying to reach the continent by sea after the Ocean Viking was too late to save 130 migrants from a capsizing rubber boat off Libya on April 22.

