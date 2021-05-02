Over 200 migrants arrive in Sicily on rescue ship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARSEILLE: More than 200 rescued migrants, half of them unaccompanied minors, disembarked from the Ocean Viking humanitarian ship at an Italian port on Saturday, the charity that runs it said.
SOS Mediterranee also issued a desperate plea for Europe to intervene to save those trying to reach the continent by sea after the Ocean Viking was too late to save 130 migrants from a capsizing rubber boat off Libya on April 22.