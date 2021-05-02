13-point agenda for electoral reforms: Awan

ISLAMABAD: The government has prepared a 13-point agenda for constitutional amendments for electoral and law reforms.

“The government has completed its homework and prepared a 13-point agenda for the proposed electoral reforms for the next general elections,” said Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in an Interview with The News and Jang on Saturday. He said after the comprehensive and much-needed electoral reforms, no one will be able to cast doubts on the transparency of elections in the country. The Election Commission of Pakistan would be strengthened with giving more financial autonomy so that it could formulate its own budget. The financial autonomy will be given to the Election Commission of Pakistan similar to higher judiciary.

Awan said it was proposed to amend Article 226 of the Constitution and make the Senate elections transparent, stopping the use of money in the elections and eliminating horse-trading through open ballot. He said under the electoral reforms, it was suggested that no political party could be registered unless it submits a list of 10,000 basic memberships of party voters. It was proposed in the electoral reforms that it will be mandatory for a political party to hold annual party convention and intra-party elections in the stipulated time. He said a law will be introduced for giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis. Similarly, a law will be introduced for use of electronic voting machines for transparency in elections. A law will be introduced to hold re-election in those constituencies where the winning candidate does not take oath within 60 days after winning the election. “The seat will be vacated if the returned candidate does not take oath within 60 days,” he said.

In reply to a question, Awan said democracy within political parties will be introduced through electoral reforms. He said an amendment to the law has been suggested through electoral reforms for delimitations of constituencies and it was proposed that delimitation of constituencies will be made on the basis of equal number of voters instead of population. “Any aggrieved person on delimitation lists may file an appeal in the Supreme Court,” he said.

He said the voter name and data could be obtained through NADRA. “Similarly, the fees for submission of nomination papers would be enhanced,” he said, adding that it was proposed in the electoral reforms that the candidates could appoint five polling agents instead of one in a polling station.