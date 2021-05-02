close
May 2, 2021
49 DSPs transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has issued orders of transfer and posting of newly promoted 49 DSPs with immediate effect on Saturday. A

notification has been issued in this regard. The promoted DSPs included Shahid Iqbal Waraich, Azhar Mahmood Aslam, Asif Ali, Zarar Ahmad and Muhammad Shafiq Joiya.

