49 DSPs transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has issued orders of transfer and posting of newly promoted 49 DSPs with immediate effect on Saturday. A
notification has been issued in this regard. The promoted DSPs included Shahid Iqbal Waraich, Azhar Mahmood Aslam, Asif Ali, Zarar Ahmad and Muhammad Shafiq Joiya.