Eight drown in different parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: Eight people drowned in separate incidents in different parts of Sindh, including Dadu, Nawabshah, Khairpur and Sanghar districts.

In the first tragedy, four people died while trying to save one another. It all started when Rajo Mall fell into the Kakol Wah Regulator (canal) and three including two brothers, jumped one after another, into the canal to rescue each other but they all drowned. The deceased were identified as Ashiq, his brother Mashooq, Maghan and Rajo. Their bodies were recovered from the canal by the local divers.

Simiarly, bodies of Bushra and her daughter Zaibul were recovered from Mirwah Canal near Thari Mirwah in Khairpur on Saturday. The two had drowned in the canal following a motorcycle accident on Thursday. In a similar incident, Amjad Patto drowned while swimming in the Halla branch (canal) near Nawabshah. Patto’s body was recovered by local divers. In yet another accident, Muneeb fell into a water tank in Sanghar and drowned.