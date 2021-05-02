Maryam asks PM to step down

LAHORE: The PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that people have rejected Imran Khan so he should resign. Retweeting the tweet of Imran Khan here on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz wrote that in Daska the party of Imran Khan was accused of rigging. She said Imran Khan tried to run away from the election but faced defeat twice by the PMLN. Maryum Nawaz further wrote that PTI came last in the by-election in NA-249. She said this showed that people have rejected Imran Khan so he should resign. She said that Imran Khan should not try to play smart and should stop making excuses to pressurise the Election Commission to avoid the issue of foreign funding.