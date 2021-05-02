ECP should go for re-election in NA-249: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should go for re-election instead of vote recount in NA-249.In a statement here, the minister said the ECP did well by issuing a stay order. He said turnout in NA-249 constituency was very low, as a total of 21 percent registered votes were cast and the winning candidate secured less than 5 percent of the total votes polled. The minister opined that such an election would be a joke with democracy. He said everyone knew the situation of the PPP, and all parties have criticised the victory of PPP candidate in NA-249. He said the losing party in every election criticizes the winner, and demands re-election. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said, was the only leader who has repeatedly stressed the need to reach a consensus on this issue. "We have invited political parties to discuss the issue of electoral reforms," he said, adding that if the opposition was not ready for electoral reforms, it should not cry foul.