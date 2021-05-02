close
Sun May 02, 2021
May 2, 2021

Labour leader wants wages, pension raised

OC
Our Correspondent
TAKHTBHAI: Labour Federation leader Ibrarullah Khan asked the government to raise minimum monthly wages to Rs30,000 and Employment Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension Rs20,000 for the employees of labour class.

Speaking at a gathering held in connection with the May Day here at labour Colony, he said that industrial workers were the most neglected segment of society as successive government did not devise any polices to improve their standard of life.

