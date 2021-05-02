Ksrelief distributes $1m food bags among needy in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (Ksrelief) has completed food bags distribution project worth US$ 1 million (PKR 156,000,000) and the distribution was undertaken in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Balochistan administration.

According to Saudi mission in Islamabad, the Ksrelief has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 59 countries over four continents. With international, regional and local partners in place in recipient countries to implement our programmes and initiatives, we have delivered assistance to millions of beneficiaries worldwide. The mission has stated that the project in Pakistan has benefited about 124,200 people in 10 districts of Balochistan during ongoing month of Ramazan. The food bags were distributed under the supervision of ksrelief on doorsteps of the needy persons to avoid gathering due to SOPs issued against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries were selected with the help of local administration. Saudi ambassador for Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki has been actively working for the well-being of the needy people in Pakistan and the project also was supervised by the ambassador. The press release issued by the mission reminded that 20,700 food bags were distributed in Duki, Chagi, Washuk, Panjgur, Pishin, Kharan, Kalat, Sohbatpur, Sibbi and Loralai districts. Each bag contains 20kg of flour, 5kg of rice, cooking oil of 5 litres, 5kg sugar, 2kg gram flour, 2 kg dates, bottle of 800ml Jam-e-Shireen and 950 grams black tea which was sufficient for the family throughout the holy month. The project covered under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in assisting needy families living in far-flung areas of Balochistan.