Sun May 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2021

3 plazas sealed over violation of Corona SOPs

National

TANK: District administration sealed three plazas in the main bazaar during a crackdown on violation of Corona SOPs here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi visited the bazaar and checked different markets. Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal and a police team were also present on this occasion.

The administration sealed Saddam Shopping Center, Saddar Plaza, and Madina Market over violation of Corona SOPs as these were found open during the lockdown day.

