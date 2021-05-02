Labour Day observed

PESHAWAR: The National Highways and Motorways police observed International Labour Day to pay tribute to laborers and role of labourers in uplift and development of the nation.

The Labour Day was observed on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) NH&MP Syed Kaleem Imam and Additional IGP north Abbas Hussain Malik. Sector commander north Shaiq-ur-Rehman made arrangements for observing Labour Day on directions of Deputy Inspector General North zone Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan.

NH&MP North Sector had displayed banners in favour labourers and importance of International Labour and road safety at all toll tax plaza to bring awareness regarding role labourers in national development.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lines headquarters had distributed Iftar packs and face-masks in Azakhel and Kamra among labourers working in brick furnaces.

NH&MP also distributed pamphlets among transporters and passengers regarding road safety and importance of following standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19.