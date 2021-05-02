Kidnapping bid foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to kidnap a local from Shahpur while no progress could be made in the kidnapping case of another person from Hayatabad.
An official said police while acting promptly foiled a kidnapping bid from Shahpur and arrested two alleged kidnappers Hazrat Ali and Zafar Khan.
Meanwhile, the police were clueless about the whereabouts of one Wali Khan, who went missing a few days back. One Rashid approached the police that his business partner Wali Khan had been kidnapped.