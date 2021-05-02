close
Sun May 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 2, 2021

Kidnapping bid foiled

National

BR
Bureau report
May 2, 2021

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to kidnap a local from Shahpur while no progress could be made in the kidnapping case of another person from Hayatabad.

An official said police while acting promptly foiled a kidnapping bid from Shahpur and arrested two alleged kidnappers Hazrat Ali and Zafar Khan.

Meanwhile, the police were clueless about the whereabouts of one Wali Khan, who went missing a few days back. One Rashid approached the police that his business partner Wali Khan had been kidnapped.

Latest News

More From Pakistan