Kidnapping bid foiled

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to kidnap a local from Shahpur while no progress could be made in the kidnapping case of another person from Hayatabad.

An official said police while acting promptly foiled a kidnapping bid from Shahpur and arrested two alleged kidnappers Hazrat Ali and Zafar Khan.

Meanwhile, the police were clueless about the whereabouts of one Wali Khan, who went missing a few days back. One Rashid approached the police that his business partner Wali Khan had been kidnapped.