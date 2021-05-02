JI senator says PTI govt non-serious to tackle pandemic

TAKHTBHAI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Saturday said that Covid-19 pandemic was worsening with each passing day owing to the incompetent rulers to tackle the pandemic in the country.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a bigger challenge than terrorism but the incapable Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has adopted a non-serious attitude towards the ever-worsening situation,” he told reporters here.

JI former candidate Ghulam Rasool, Mushtaq Ahmad advocate, Muhammad Nawaz Tahir, Nauman Yousaf and others were also present.

The government should devise a national action plan to contain the viral infection and provide medical facilities to the patients and vaccinate general public.

The senator said that all mafias, including sugar, wheat flour and medicines, were part of the PTI-led government, which had sent 54 percent people below the poverty line.

He said the PTI government had made life hell for the poor due to rising prices of essential commodities and medicines, inflation and unemployment.

He said that a sincere and honest leadership like the JI could steer the country out of the prevailing morass.

Coming down hard on the PTI leadership for reneging on pledges, Senator Mushtaq said the incumbent government had compelled the people to stand in long queues for hours to get sugar, flour and ghee at Utility Stores and so-called sasta bazaars.