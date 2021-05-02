Pakistanis can get vaccinated with full confidence, says Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday said Pakistanis “can get vaccinated with full confidence with any of the available vaccines in Pakistan”, after the country reported the detection of the South African and Brazilian coronavirus strains.

The special assistant said some variants increase the chance of reinfection, and urged people to get inoculated.

He said a few days back, a COVID-19 variant was found in the United Kingdom, which was termed as B117 and it is present in several countries.

Talking about the South African variant, B1351, he said that studies had found that this form of coronavirus spreads faster than other variants.

The special assistant noted all viruses evolve with time and as a result, new forms of the virus are witnessed.