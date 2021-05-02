Pak-origin Dr Kamal Munir appointed Pro VC of Cambridge University

KARACHI: Pakistani-born Dr Kamal Munir has been appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge University UK, one of the top 10 universities in the World.

He has been associated with the Cambridge University Judge Business School for the past 20 years. He is a university race and inclusion champion and a fellow of Homerton College. He has been named Pro VC for the first term of three years.

The University of Cambridge has five Pro VCs whose job is to assist the VC in the university’s administration. Dr Kamal Munir is a reader in strategy and policy and an academic director at the Centre for Strategic Philanthropy. He will assume charge of his new post from October 01. His job will be to lead in matters linked to the university community.

Over the years, the university has seen a significant increase in work in this area. Dr Munir succeeds Professor Eilis Ferran, who is completing her term as Pro VC of Institutional and International Relations this year.

Dr Kamal Munir’s job will be to implement all the staff’s strategies and policies relating to the academic and professional departments of the university. Dr Munir has a sharp eye on the Islamic financial system. For the past 20 years, he has been associated with Cambridge University. He has written for several newspapers and journals, including Pakistani newspapers. He has also worked as a consultant to the State Bank of Pakistan, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the Government of Pakistan, the British Government, and the Government of Nigeria.