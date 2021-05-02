Bereaved protesters hurl empty bottles at Israeli PM

JERUSALEM: The Israeli PM calls for a day of mourning on Sunday as he announces an investigation into the stampede that killed 45 people.Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a full investigation into the deadly stampede at a Jewish religious festival in the town of Mount Meron, where he was booed by protesting relatives of the victims. According to the international media, protesters on Friday hurled empty bottles and shouted insults at Netanyahu, who travelled to the pilgrimage site in the north of the country, where at least 45 people died and 150 others were injured in the stampede during Lag BaOmer celebrations.

Netanyahu, who described it as one of the “worst” disasters in Israel’s history, announced Sunday to be a “national day of mourning” and expressed sympathy to the families of the victims. He also met police and others involved in rescue efforts.