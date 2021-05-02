close
Sun May 02, 2021
May 2, 2021

No ban on holding Majalis on Youm-e-Ali

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) said Saturday President Dr Arif Alvi telephoned Secretary General of the Majlis Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffrey to tell him that there was no restriction on holding Majalis and proceedings on Youm-e-Ali with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

MWM media office, through a statement, said that President Dr Arif Alvi telephoned Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, who expressed his reservations over the statement issued after the NCOC meeting.

However, the president told Allama Raja Nasir Abbas that there was no restriction on holding meetings and processions on Youm-Ali with SOPs set up by the government across the country.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas urged the president to ensure foolproof security of mourning processions and gatherings.

