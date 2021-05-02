Corona kills another 146

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Saturday reported another 146 deaths during the 24 hours taking the total tally to 17,957.

The total active cases stand at 90,553.

In all, 48,740 tests were conducted, while 4,696 patients were found positive showing a positivity ration of 9.63%.

Meanwhile, the Center banned Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions while allowing Majalis under strict SOPs, which are already enforced for the month of Holy Ramazan.

An important session on the conduct of Youm-e-Ali was held at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan were also present.

Provincial secretaries and representatives of law enforcement agencies attended the session through the video link.

A statement issued by the NCOC said keeping in view the risk factor due to the ongoing surge in COVID spread across the country and particularly in major urban centers, it was decided to ban all sorts of processions while holding of Majalis was permitted under the strict SOPs.

The NCOC emphasized the need for engaging the religious scholars and community leaders at the provincial and district levels for implementation of these decisions.

Meanwhile, the NCOC also issued an advisory reducing the number of inbound international flights to 20% from May 5 to 20 to prevent further rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Amid high disease prevalence in various parts of the world and current disease situation in the country with corresponding extreme stress on the critical care system, Pakistan has decided to significantly reduce inbound international air travel from May 5 to 20,” said the NCOC in a statement on Twitter.

The arriving passengers with negative cases will observe 10-day self-quarantine at home. The passengers with positive cases will be shifted by the authorities concerned to self-paid facility for 10-day quarantine.