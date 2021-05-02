close
Sun May 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2021

Malik has no plans to retire

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan’s most experienced cricketer Shoaib Malik has reiterated that he has no plans to retire in the near future.

Malik has been quoted by an Indian news website as saying that he is completely fit and ready to play whenever he gets an opportunity.

“I’ve not even thought about retirement and have no plans to retire because I am fit, I can bat and I can bowl. I can field in hotspots, I can take runs quickly and can save runs. My fitness is top grade,” he said.

Latest News

More From Sports