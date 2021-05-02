Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe

HARARE: Fast bowler Hasan Ali registered career best figures of 5-36 to lead Pakistan to a comprehensive innings and 116 run annihilation of Zimbabwe in the first Test in Harare on Saturday.

The 26-year-old finished with 9-89 in the match as Zimbabwe’s batting crumbled for the second time in the match, all out for 134 with an hour remaining on the third day at Harare sports club.

The victory gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second Test is also in Harare from May 7.

Zimbabwe, who were bowled out for 176 in the first innings, were facing an innings defeat at tea with the total at 118-5.

Hasan had already picked up the first wicket of the innings when he had Kevin Kasuza leg before for 28 to end a promising opening partnership of 48.

After tea he stepped up a gear as he bowled Donald Tiripano for two and Tendai Chisoro, caught in the slips off his second ball for nought, to mark his 50th wicket in Test cricket.

That opened up the tail and Hasan ripped through them too, hitting Blessing Muzarabani’s leg stump as the Zimbabwe pace bowler tried to slog his team out of trouble.

Finally, he bowled Richard Ngarava off a low full toss and with the last man Prince Masvaure unable to bat due to injury, Pakistan players celebrated the victory. Regis Chakabva remained not out on 14.

It was Hasan’s fourth five-wicket haul in 12 Tests, improving on the 5-45 he took against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Spinner Nauman Ali earlier picked up the wickets of Milton Shumba and Brendan Taylor before tea to finish with 2-27.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam praised Hasan and centurion Fawad Alam for Pakistan’s first-ever innings victory over Zimbabwe, 11th in 18 Tests overall.

“Hasan was outstanding in this Test and so was Alam,” said Azam, who was dismissed for a first ball duck. “It was an outstanding finish by Hasan, he has been improving with every match.”

Score Board

Zimbabwe won toss

Zimbabwe 1st innings 176 (R. Kia 48; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-43, Hasan Ali 4-53)

Pakistan 1st innings (overnight 374-6)

Imran Butt c Chakabva b Ngarava 91

Abid Ali c Taylor b Chisoro 60

Azhar Ali c Musakanda b Tiripano 36

Babar Azam c Kaia b Tiripano 0

Fawad Alam c Chakabva b Muzarabani 140

Mohammad Rizwan b Muzarabani 45

Faheem Ashraf c Chisoro b Tiripano 0

Hasan Ali c Chakabva b Muzarabani 30

Nauman Ali c Musakanda b Muzarabani 0

Sajid Khan c Chakabva b Ngarava 7

Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 4

Extras: (b1, lb3, nb8, w1) 13

Total: (overs 133, all out) 426

Fall: 1-115 (Abid), 2-176 (Ali), 3-182 (Azam), 4-226 (Butt), 5-333 (Rizwan), 6-334 (Ashraf), 7-395 (Hasan), 8-395 (Nauman), 9-412 (Sajid)

Bowling: Muzarabani 31-8-73-4, Ngarava 29-4-104-2 (nb3), Chisora 34-7-89-1, Tiripano 23-6-89-3 (1w, nb5), Shumba 9-3-29-0, Kaia 7-0-38-0

Zimbabwe 2nd innings

K. Kasuza lbw b Hasan 28

T. Musakanda run out 43

M. Shumba c Rizwan b Nauman 4

B. Taylor c Hasan b Nauman 29

R. Kaia lbw b Ashraf 0

R. Chakabva not out 14

D. Tiripano b Hasan 2

T. Chisoro c Butt b Hasan 0

B. Muzarabani b Hasan 2

R. Ngarava b Hasan 5

Extras: (b2, lb5) 7

Total: (46.2 overs; all out) 134

Absent injured: Prince Masvaure

Fall: 1-48 (Kasuza), 2-68 (Shumba), 3-92 (Musakanda), 4-95 (Kaia), 5-117 (Taylor), 6-124 (Tiripano), 7-124 (Chisoro), 8-128 (Muzarabani), 9-134 (Ngarava)

Bowling: Afridi 11-1-35-0, Hasan 12.2-2-36-5, Ashraf 10-2-22-1, Nauman 9-1-27-2, Sajid 4-0-7-0

Result: Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs

Man of the Match: Hasan Ali (PAK)

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Marias Erasmus (RSA)