Malik has no plans to retire

LAHORE: Pakistan’s most experienced cricketer Shoaib Malik has reiterated that he has no plans to retire in the near future.

Malik has been quoted by an Indian news website as saying that he is completely fit and ready to play whenever he gets an opportunity.

“I’ve not even thought about retirement and have no plans to retire because I am fit, I can bat and I can bowl. I can field in hotspots, I can take runs quickly and can save runs. My fitness is top grade,” he said.