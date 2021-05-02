Fawad, Haris, Hasnain likely to get contracts in higher categories

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to promote several cricketers in the new central contact and add some new players considering their performances in the last year.

Veteran all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez will once again be offered a central contract. The player last year refused to take the C category contract.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are likely to remain in category A, while Fawad Alam is likely to get promoted and Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali and Usman Qadir will also get contracts.

Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari and Yasir Shah are likely to be demoted.

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain may be promoted to C category, while Fakhar Zaman may be promoted to B category.

The names of Muhammad Nawaz, Imran Butt, Nauman Ali and Zahid Mahmood are also under consideration for the central contract.